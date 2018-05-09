Shatta Wale dropped from GMN for the first time in 5 years

news

Empire Entertainment, the organisers of annual Ghana Meets Naija concert, have dropped their most consistent headline artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr. ‘Shatta Wale’ for the first time in 5 years.

The Zylofon Media/SM Family imprint artiste, who has led team Ghana for the concert since 2013, didn't make the cut for this year's edition.

At the launch of the 2018 edition of the concert, Stonebwoy, King Promise, Patapaa, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Fancy Gadam and Yaa Pono were unveiled to lead Ghana’s team against Nigeria’s Wizkid, Mayorkun and Mr Eazi.

This means Shatta Wale won’t be performing at this year’s edition. The unveiling came as a surprise to many who were gathered at the event due to Wale’s showmanship at the concert for the past 5 years.

The “Gringo” first joined the concert in 2013 with E.L, Edem, D-Black, M.anifest , Kwaw Kesse, Raquel, Okyeame Kwame, Obour and Samini against Nigeria’s Wizkid and Timaya.

In 2014, he joined Sarkodie, Guru and Castro against Nigeria’s Davido, Kcee and Wizboyy.

Shatta Wale was booked alongside Stonebwoy, and Sarkodie against Nigeria’s The Mavins Dynasty for the 2015 edition.

He continued his showmanship in 2016 when he joined E.L and Pappy Kojo against Nigeria’s Harry Styles, Flavour and Olamide.

And in 2017, he joined M.anifest to battle Nigeria’s Tiwa Savage, Davido and Falz.

But, this year, he is out!

Even though this year’s headline performers’ list is tight, Shatta Wale could have been a great addition. Is it because the organisers couldn’t afford the Zylofon Media’s alleged ‘ridiculous’ performance fees for its artistes?

Nonetheless, Shatta Wale’s exclusion won’t guarantee a show flop.

This year's concert has been scheduled for June 2 at the Fantasy Dome inside Accra International Trade Fair Centre.