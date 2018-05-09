Patapaa, Stonebwoy, others spearhead 2018 Ghana Meets Naija

news

The eighth edition of the Ghana Meets Naija concert has been launched together with the names of artistes billed to perform.

The annual concert which is organised by Empire Entertainment brings together star musicians from both Ghana and Nigeria to grace one stage.

The Ghanaian representatives for this year’s event include Patapaa Amisty, Kuami Eugene, Kidi, King Promise, Stonebwoy, Fancy Gadam and Yaa Pono.

From Nigeria, the likes of Wizkid, Mayourkun and Mr Eazi will be gracing the event to thrill music lovers.

The 2018 edition of the Ghana Meets Naija concert was launched at the forecourt of the First Atlantic Bank at Airport in Accra.

The event itself is slated for Saturday, June 9, at the Dome of the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).