Wizkid finally replies Shatta Wale

news

Nigerian Afrobeats star Ayodeji Ibrahim Balogun ‘Wizkid’ has finally responded to Shatta Wale’s infamous diss last year.

The self-acclaimed King of African Dancehall, in November 2017, claimed in an interview that he doesn’t recognise the “Ojuelegba” hitmaker as a superstar.

“We are living a life where upcoming youths are watching people get surprised by my achievement because they don’t have a mind to elevate themselves.

I don’t see Wizkid to be too much for me but most of my Ghanaians and Ghanaian colleagues see him like that. But I want Wizkid to see me and be like wow not otherwise because what is talking is your pocket, property, investment.

I don’t see anything extraordinary about him, even though he claims to the be best African artiste,” he stated.

READ MORE: Meet Stonebwoy’s 72-year-old dad

His statement caused outrage on social media, with many Nigerians jabbing him for weeks.

Since then, many fans have been waiting for a response from Wizkid.

Finally, Wizkid has replied him and it’s all love.

The Starboy Entertainment imprint owner, who was unveiled as one of the headline artistes for the 2018 edition of Ghana Meets Naija concert, was interviewed on phone during the launch of the concert.

After speaking about people’s expectations, he gave Shatta Wale a shout out.

“I want to say shout out to Shatta Wale,” he said, laughed and dropped the call.