Photo Meet Stonebwoy’s 72-year-old dad

He’s made it clear on several occasions how much love he has for his mother.
In 2017, after the demise of his mother, he recorded and dedicated a whole 24-track album, titled "Epistles of Mama", to his late mother – a sign that he places his mother above his father.
On his father’s 72nd birthday which happened on Sunday, May 6, the “Bawasaba” hitmaker took to Twitter to celebrate and wish him long life.
He uploaded a photo of his father signing his marriage certificate with the caption: “72 and Counting!! More Life Dad!”