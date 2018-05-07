Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Meet Stonebwoy’s 72-year-old dad


Photo Meet Stonebwoy’s 72-year-old dad

On Stonebwoy's father’s 72nd birthday which happened on Sunday, May 6, the “Bawasaba” hitmaker took to Twitter to celebrate and wish him long life.

Musician Livingstone Etse Satekla ‘Stonebwoy’ hardly talks about his father – it has always been about his late mother, Madam Catherine Satekla.

He’s made it clear on several occasions how much love he has for his mother.

In 2017, after the demise of his mother, he recorded and dedicated a whole 24-track album, titled "Epistles of Mama", to his late mother – a sign that he places his mother above his father.

But, this time, it seems his love for his mother has switched.

He uploaded a photo of his father signing his marriage certificate with the caption: “72 and Counting!! More Life Dad!”

 

