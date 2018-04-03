Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

VIDEO: Josh Laryea breaks silence on alleged sexual misconduct


Video Josh Laryea breaks silence on alleged sexual misconduct

And barely a year after being suspended, Josh Laryea has opened up on the alleged 'sexual misconduct' that took the entire country by storm.

  Published:
Josh Laryea play

Josh Laryea
Ghanaian Gospel legend and pastor Rev Josh Laryea, has finally broken his silence on what led to his suspension from the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC).

Josh, who is now called 'Tse Ataa', was suspended from the ICGC over a “immoral conduct” in 2017.

A letter dated March 29, 2017, issued by The Church Council said the decision was taken to suspend Rev Laryea after it received a report against the pastor.

The letter indicated that, “The Presbytery has authorised the Disciplinary Committee to look into the allegations levelled against Rev Laryea”.

play Josh Laryea

 

READ MORE: Pastor Josh Laryea establishes new church after quitting I.C.G.C

It also added that, “Rev Josh Laryea is being withdrawn from the pulpit and thereby the Doxa Temple with immediate effect. This is to allow the Committee carry out its work uninterrupted.”

The "Jesus is the Answer" hitmaker later established his own church known as Charis International Church.

And barely a year after being suspended, Josh has opened up on the alleged 'sexual misconduct' that took the entire country by storm.

He spoke to Starr FM and this is what he had to say;

