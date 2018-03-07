Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

We never dreamt of awards - Gospel group


Daughters Of Glorious Jesus Gospel trio says they never dreamt of music awards

Daughters of Glorious Jesus, said they have never dreamt of awards, as a glorious journey for 29 years of great gospel music.

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Gospel trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus, has described as a glorious journey its career which spans 29 years of great gospel music.

The trio revealed that when they started music in the 80s, they never dreamt of winning awards, touring the world or topping music charts. All they wanted was to spread the Gospel to win souls for God’s kingdom.

Music, they believe, is not just their calling but also something they really love to do and they enjoy doing it.

“It has been an exciting 29 years for us with over 11 albums, several local and international awards, world tours, chart-topping songs and decades of consistent gospel music. Our journey has been fantastic, spreading the gospel of faith, hope, love through music to the delight of the ever-growing body,” the group said when it launched the 2018 edition of its annual worship concert dubbed ‘Back 2 Back Concert’.

“We were fortunate to identify our gifts when we were still young…We never dreamt of recording award-winning songs and touring the world with chart-topping albums in some few years to come. It’s amazing and we give all the glory and honour to God for how far he has brought us,” they added.

play Daughters Of Glorious Jesus

 

READ MORE: Rapper M.anifest storms London and Glasgow for Lake of Stars festival

The group comprises two sisters and a friend. It is made up of Cynthia Appiadu, Edna Sarpong and Monica Owusu-Ansah. Cynthia, the youngest, writes and composes most of the songs of the group and she is the lead singer as well. They started as part of the Resurrection Power and Living Bread Ministries Choir, then in 1987.

Later, the general overseer of the church, Bishop Akwasi Asare Bediako, saw their potential and encouraged them to form a group. They proceeded to minister through songs at various church crusades and convention until 1990 when they released their debut album, ‘Anwanwa Do’.

Daughters of Glorious Jesus’s upcoming worship concert which was first held in 2006 has gradually grown to become an annual event that Christians and non-Christians take delight in. This year’s concert will be held in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.

It will kick off in Takoradi on March 11, 2018, at the Assemblies of God Church with artistes as Pastor Joe Bechem, Kofi Owusu Dua Anto (KODA) and others. The second episode will take place in Accra on April 15 and will feature the reigning VGMA Artiste of the year, Joe Mettle, Ceccy Twum, Yaw Sarpong and Dr Mary Ghansah. Then on April 29, Kumasi will host the climax of the ‘Back 2 Back Concert’ with many supporting Gospel artistes from the Garden City. The concert was launched on Wednesday at the Royal Beulah Hotel in Accra, where the trio also released its new single titled ‘Nhyira’ ahead of the concert.

According to the group, it hasn’t been all rosy in the last 29 years.“It will be a lie if we say we didn’t go through challenges. We had accidents but God knows what He was going to use for, so He protected us,” the group narrated

Cynthia, they revealed, almost got drowned when they went to the Northern Region for evangelism.“We are really honoured and blessed to be where we are,” they added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

MzVee: Singer tells Bulldog: "Dating a female artiste as a manager unprofessional MzVee Singer tells Bulldog: "Dating a female artiste as a manager unprofessional
Ebony Reigns: Police on why mortuary attendant recorded Ebony's corpse Ebony Reigns Police on why mortuary attendant recorded Ebony's corpse
Stonebwoy: Singer donates to the the Accident Centre Ward of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital Stonebwoy Singer donates to the the Accident Centre Ward of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital
Nigel Gaisie: Shatta Wale is ‘nobody’ - Prophet Nigel Gaisie Shatta Wale is ‘nobody’ - Prophet
Usher: Singer, wife split after two years of marriage Usher Singer, wife split after two years of marriage
'Ghana Beyond Aid': John Dumelo tears Akufo-Addo apart in just 46 words 'Ghana Beyond Aid' John Dumelo tears Akufo-Addo apart in just 46 words

Recommended Videos

Celebrity News: Stonebwoy Storms Korle-Bu Hospital To Pay Bills For Patients Celebrity News Stonebwoy Storms Korle-Bu Hospital To Pay Bills For Patients
Ghana Beyond Aid: John Dumelo Tears Akufo-Addo Apart In Just 46 Words Ghana Beyond Aid John Dumelo Tears Akufo-Addo Apart In Just 46 Words
Celebrity News: Shatta Wale Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting A Police Officer Celebrity News Shatta Wale Arrested For Allegedly Assaulting A Police Officer



Top Articles

1 'Ghana Beyond Aid' John Dumelo tears Akufo-Addo apart in just 46 wordsbullet
2 Ebony's Death Date and venue for Ebony’s funeral changedbullet
3 Photos Ebony Reigns family spotted at Franky Kuri’s funeralbullet
4 Ebony’s Death ‘Fondling’ mortuary man says Police asked him to...bullet
5 Celebrity Baby First photo of Majeed Waris’ adorable baby boybullet
6 Shocking Mortuary man fondle corpses of Ebony and Franky Kuri...bullet
7 Actor Check out photos from Fred Nuamah's weddingbullet
8 WATCH Shatta Wale's mom holds intercessory prayer with...bullet
9 Usher Singer, wife split after two years of marriagebullet
10 Shatta Wale Dancehall star apologises to policebullet

Related Articles

Ebony Reigns Horrific statue of Ebony goes viral
Ebony's Death Date and venue for Ebony’s funeral changed
Photos Ebony Reigns family spotted at Franky Kuri’s funeral
Nigel Gaisie Shatta Wale is ‘nobody’ - Prophet

Top Videos

1 Video Afia Schwarzenegger goes partially naked on Ebony's birthdaybullet
2 Video Shatta Wale's mother and Shatta Mothers pray for Shatta Walebullet
3 Video Ebony’s spirit will haunt anybody extorting money in her namebullet
4 Video Sista Afia, Efia Odo And Fella Makafui ‘Clash’ In A Meetingbullet
5 Video Shatta Wale in HOT exchange of words with police officerbullet
6 Ghana Music Ebony Reigns look-alike shows up on the Internetbullet
7 Video Eye witness gives account on Ebony's deathbullet
8 Must Watch Unreleased gospel video of Ebony surfaces onlinebullet
9 Celeb News Afia Schwarzenegger opens up on her ideal man...bullet
10 Sad Ebony's mother reacts to daughter's deathbullet

Celebrities

Criss Waddle and  Sarkodie back in the day
Criss Waddle Rapper reveals how Sarkodie made him a star
Shatta Wale
Shatta Wale How Dancehall musician was arrested and granted bail
Gallaxy
Gallaxy Afropop group calls on Nana Appiah Mensah to purchase VGMA franchise for GH₵ 300
Mzbel
Mzbel Musician fires at prophets of doom