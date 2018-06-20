Your worth is priceless - Sarkodie lauds Wiyaala

news

Ghanaian BET Award-winning artiste Michael Owusu Addo 'Sarkodie' has lauded Afro-pop songstress Noella Wiyaala for defending her brand in her recent interview.

In an interview with Joy TV, the "Rock My Body" hitmaker insisted that even though the music industry is compelling many talents to ride of trending genres for fame, she won't fall for it.

"I'm a tameless lioness so the system (music industry) can't tame. If you are not doing what the system require of you, they blacklist your or they pretend even act like I don't exist.

I'm always the last they (event organisers) think of because I'm not doing what can give them the money," she honestly noted.

Reacting to this, the SarkCess Music imprint owner said Wiyaala's worth is priceless.

Sarkodie stated in a tweet on Wednesday (June 20) that (unedited): "Had same comments coming up girl but there are things you see that everyone else doesn’t and that’s the best thing ... they will understand small time...your worth is priceless."