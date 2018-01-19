Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Yvonne Nelson shares adorable moment with partner and baby


Yvonne Nelson has been a topic of discussion due to the birth of her baby daughter and relationship with celebrity photographer, Jamie Roberts.

Popular Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson has shared a wonderful family photo with her fans on social media.

The award winning actress took to twitter to share a cute photo of her modern family.

She captioned the photo “Bless you daddy” indicating the blessing Jamie Roberts has been in her life and that of their daughter.

 

The photo depicts Jamie resting his head comfortably on Yvonne’s lap as they sat close their daughter who laid on the bed.

The sentimental moment which was captured by the actress received admiration from her many social media followers.

Yvonne is believed to have documented her entire pregnancy journey and the show is expected to be released soon and it is titled “Waiting for Ryn”.

 

