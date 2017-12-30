Zylofon Media :  Joyce Blessing "stable" and “responding to treatment”

news

Ghanaian gospel artiste Joyce Blessing is recovering steadily after a near-fatal accident with her crew on December 25, 2017.

She and her crew at Zylofon Media were travelling around 10 pm to Kwahu Abetifi for the gospel edition of ‘The Bliss On The Hills’ music festival in two cars – Joyce’s Hyundai Sonata and Zylofon Media’s official car when the accident occurred.

No death was recorded, however, there were minor injuries.

Joyce Blessing was with her husband and manager, Dave Joy, backing vocalists and other crew members from Zylofon Media.

According to the Head of Artiste Repertoire at Zylofon Media , Lawrence Nana Asimah Hanson, aka Bulldog, Joyce Blessing is “responding to treatment” and she is “stable”.

He confirmed the latest development in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM.