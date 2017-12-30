Home > Entertainment > Celebrities >

Zylofon Media :  Joyce Blessing "stable" and “responding to treatment”


Zylofon Media Joyce Blessing "stable" and “responding to treatment”

She and her crew at Zylofon Media were travelling around 10 pm to Kwahu Abetifi for the gospel edition of ‘The Bliss On The Hills’ music festival in two cars – Joyce’s Hyundai Sonata and Zylofon Media’s official car when the accident occurred.

  • Published:
play Joyce Blessing
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Ghanaian gospel artiste Joyce Blessing is recovering steadily after a near-fatal accident with her crew on December 25, 2017.

READ MORE: Joyce Blessing escapes death in car accident

She and her crew at Zylofon Media were travelling around 10 pm to Kwahu Abetifi for the gospel edition of ‘The Bliss On The Hills’ music festival in two cars – Joyce’s Hyundai Sonata and Zylofon Media’s official car when the accident occurred.

play Joyce Blessing

 

No death was recorded, however, there were minor injuries.

Joyce Blessing was with her husband and manager, Dave Joy, backing vocalists and other crew members from Zylofon Media.

READ MORE: David Mawuli, Shatta Wale, Joselyn Dumas, Asamoah Gyan, others nominated for 2017 People’s Celebrity Awards

According to the Head of Artiste Repertoire at Zylofon Media , Lawrence Nana Asimah Hanson, aka Bulldog,  Joyce Blessing is “responding to treatment” and she is “stable”.

He confirmed the latest development in an interview with Accra-based Joy FM.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Iceberg Slim: Singer doesn't care about your opinions of his relationship Iceberg Slim Singer doesn't care about your opinions of his relationship
AKA, Bonang Mathemba: Celebrity couple have called it quits! AKA, Bonang Mathemba Celebrity couple have called it quits!
'Beef': Yvonne Nelson lit up Twitter with claim Berla Mundi is dating a married man 'Beef' Yvonne Nelson lit up Twitter with claim Berla Mundi is dating a married man
'Beef': 'You are not smart after all; you bitter woman' - Yvonne tells Berla Mundi 'Beef' 'You are not smart after all; you bitter woman' - Yvonne tells Berla Mundi
Show Boy: "Sister Deborah was a lesbian before meeting Medikal" - AMG member alleges Show Boy "Sister Deborah was a lesbian before meeting Medikal" - AMG member alleges
Money talks: Check out Ohemaa Mercy’s mansion and fleet of cars (Video) Money talks Check out Ohemaa Mercy’s mansion and fleet of cars (Video)

Recommended Videos

Hajia4Real: Shatta Michy and popular bosschick fight each other at Hajia4Real's party Hajia4Real Shatta Michy and popular bosschick fight each other at Hajia4Real's party
VIDEO: Ohemaa Mercy donates to the needy on Christmas day VIDEO Ohemaa Mercy donates to the needy on Christmas day
Becca: "Marriage is not a race" - Singer Becca "Marriage is not a race" - Singer



Top Articles

1 'Beef' 'You are not smart after all; you bitter woman' - Yvonne tells...bullet
2 Show Boy "Sister Deborah was a lesbian before meeting Medikal" - AMG...bullet
3 'Beef' Yvonne Nelson lit up Twitter with claim Berla Mundi is dating...bullet
4 Tragedy Joyce Blessing escapes death in car accidentbullet
5 Money talks Check out Ohemaa Mercy’s mansion and fleet of cars...bullet
6 Zylofon Media Joyce Blessing "stable" and “responding to...bullet
7 Iceberg Slim 6 things you need to know about Juliet...bullet
8 Who is Ibrah? No one in Ghana owns more expensive cars...bullet
9 Photos M.anifest, Sarkodie bow down to Obrafourbullet
10 Actress Efia Odo reveals how many men she's slept withbullet

Related Articles

Ameyaw Debrah Celebrity blogger narrates struggle as he announces son's birth
Tragedy Joyce Blessing escapes death in car accident
#PCAGh17 David Mawuli, Shatta Wale, Joselyn Dumas, Asamoah Gyan, others nominated for 2017 People’s Celebrity Awards
Dancehall Artiste I'm the smartest artiste in Africa making money from music – Shatta Wale
Love Matters Many pastors propose to me – Joyce Blessing confesses
Joyce Blessing “Delay asked me irrelevant questions” - Gospel singer
Photos Becca's mom, dad and stepmom support daughter at '10 Years and Counting' concert
Joyce Blessing Gospel artiste claims fellow artiste wants to destroy her with juju
Ghana's Second Lady Samira Bawumia is a year older today
Iceberg Slim 6 things you need to know about Juliet Ibrahim’s Nigerian boyfriend

Top Videos

1 Hajia4Real Shatta Michy and popular bosschick fight each other at...bullet
2 Actress discloses Joselyn Dumas reveals her craziest sex fantasybullet
3 Pulse TV Pulse Chat with Ebonybullet
4 Beast of No Nation Abraham Attah breaks the internet with his 6 packbullet
5 Joselyn Dumas "I'm always in charge when it comes to sex"bullet
6 Becca "Marriage is not a race" - Singerbullet
7 Celeb babies Ghanaian celebrities who gave birth in 2017bullet
8 Not Again Afia Schwarzenegger drops new shocking details...bullet
9 Video Maame Serwaa killed her Mother – Prophetess Allegesbullet
10 Sex Fantasy I would totally have a threesome with my...bullet

Celebrities

Ohemaa Mercy celebrated Christmas with the needy
Ohemaa Mercy Here is how Gospel songstress celebrated Christmas with the needy (VIDEO)
Efia Odo 'I was 17 when I broke my virginity'- Actress
Movie Director 'Benedicta Gafah and Salma Mumin horrible to work with'- Kofi Asamoah
Media Personality 7 life lessons we learnt from Berla Mundi