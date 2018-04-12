Home > Entertainment >

Moesha Boduong sleeps with married men to pay for her rent


Moesha Boduong says Ghana's bad economy makes her sleep with married men to cater for her luxurious needs

 Christiane Amanpour and Moesha Boduong play

 Christiane Amanpour and Moesha Boduong
Ghanaian model, Moesha Boduong has put Ghana on the world map through her infamous interview with a renowned journalist, Christiane Amanpour.

The curvaceous celebrity popularly featured on many media platform for trying to break the internet with her nude photos told CNN in a 1.27 minutes video that she is basically sleeping married men to live a lavish lifestyle on social media because Ghana’s economy is so bad that women can survive on their own.

According to Moesha, landlords take two years rent in advance and with Ghana’s current economy, its tough for anyone, especially a young woman to get by, or even afford to pay her rent.

According to Moesha, she needs a car and other things that will make life comfortable but since she can’t afford them she needs to date someone who can, even if the person is married.

In return, Moesha Boduong revealed she has to stay faithful, give the man sex and take care of his needs. And she can’t say no to sex when the man demands.

