23 films shortlisted for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018

GMAA is an annual award that celebrates outstanding achievement in African television and film. The awards is a performance based awards scheme and not popularity.
The nomination announcement will be held in Cote d'Ivoire on May 20, 2018 where the various categories of the qualified films will be announced and the main event is in Ghana on June 2, 2018
The organisers also introduced a new feature for the awards dubbed "the golden spotlight" which is to give upcoming musicians the chance to grace the stage on the night of the event. It is very heartwarming to note that more than 1800 applicants applied online and are being screened and whittled down to 20 young musicians. One upcoming musician will be chosen to perform on the night of the event.
The organizers have also stressed that no tickets will be sold and that stakeholders and filmmakers are to apply on the website www.goldenmovieawards.com for tickets to the event which will take place on 2nd June 2018 at movinpick hotel.
FEATURE FILM
1. BODY LANGUAGE
2. CODE GREY
3. BLACK ROSE
4. TENACITY
5. BOUND
6. BAABANI
7. HAKKUNDE
8. BEFORE THE VOWS
9. ACCIDENTAL SPY
10. TWO WAYS
11. IDAHOSA’S TRAIL
12. A MAN FOR THE WEEKEND
13. SARAH’S EPIPHANY
14. A GOOD TIME TO DIVORCE
COMEDY
1. POTATO POTAHTO
2. 10 DAYS IN SUNCITY
3. SIDE CHIC GANG
4. DOOR 2 DOOR
5. ONCE UPON A FAMILY
SHORT FILM
1. COAT OF HARM
2. INTERIM
3. BREAKFAST
4. STAB