23 films shortlisted for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018

The organizers of the Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) are pleased to announce that auditors for the awards virtual point have come out with a list of films that have qualified for the final stage of the process.

The nomination announcement will be held in Cote d'Ivoire on May 20, 2018 where the various categories of the qualified films will be announced and the main event is in Ghana on June 2, 2018

The organisers also introduced a new feature for the awards dubbed "the golden spotlight" which is to give upcoming musicians the chance to grace the stage on the night of the event. It is very heartwarming to note that more than 1800 applicants applied online and are being screened and whittled down to 20 young musicians. One upcoming musician will be chosen to perform on the night of the event.

The organizers have also stressed that no tickets will be sold and that stakeholders and filmmakers are to apply on the website www.goldenmovieawards.com for tickets to the event which will take place on 2nd June 2018 at movinpick hotel.

GMAA is an annual award that celebrates outstanding achievement in African television and film. The awards is a performance based awards scheme and not popularity.





FEATURE FILM





1. BODY LANGUAGE





2. CODE GREY





3. BLACK ROSE





4. TENACITY





5. BOUND





6. BAABANI





7. HAKKUNDE





8. BEFORE THE VOWS





9. ACCIDENTAL SPY





10. TWO WAYS





11. IDAHOSA’S TRAIL





12. A MAN FOR THE WEEKEND





13. SARAH’S EPIPHANY





14. A GOOD TIME TO DIVORCE





COMEDY





1. POTATO POTAHTO





2. 10 DAYS IN SUNCITY





3. SIDE CHIC GANG





4. DOOR 2 DOOR





5. ONCE UPON A FAMILY





SHORT FILM





1. COAT OF HARM





2. INTERIM





3. BREAKFAST





4. STAB