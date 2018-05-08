Home > Entertainment > Movies >

23 films shortlisted for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018


GMAA 23 films shortlisted for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018

GMAA is an annual award that celebrates outstanding achievement in African television and film. The awards is a performance based awards scheme and not popularity.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
23 films shortlisted for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 play

23 films shortlisted for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The organizers of the Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA) are pleased to announce that auditors for the awards virtual point have come out with a list of films that have qualified for the final stage of the process.

The nomination announcement will be held in Cote d'Ivoire on May 20, 2018 where the various categories of the qualified films will be announced and the main event is in Ghana on June 2, 2018

The organisers also introduced a new feature for the awards dubbed "the golden spotlight" which is to give upcoming musicians the chance to grace the stage on the night of the event. It is very heartwarming to note that more than 1800 applicants applied online and are being screened and whittled down to 20 young musicians. One upcoming musician will be chosen to perform on the night of the event.

The organizers have also stressed that no tickets will be sold and that stakeholders and filmmakers are to apply on the website www.goldenmovieawards.com for tickets to the event which will take place on 2nd June 2018 at movinpick hotel.

GMAA is an annual award that celebrates outstanding achievement in African television and film. The awards is a performance based awards scheme and not popularity.


 

FEATURE FILM


 

1. BODY LANGUAGE


 

2. CODE GREY


 

3. BLACK ROSE


 

4. TENACITY


 

5. BOUND


 

6. BAABANI


 

7. HAKKUNDE


 

8. BEFORE THE VOWS


 

9. ACCIDENTAL SPY


 

10. TWO WAYS


 

11. IDAHOSA’S TRAIL


 

12. A MAN FOR THE WEEKEND


 

13. SARAH’S EPIPHANY


 

14. A GOOD TIME TO DIVORCE


 

COMEDY


 

1. POTATO POTAHTO


 

2. 10 DAYS IN SUNCITY


 

3. SIDE CHIC GANG


 

4. DOOR 2 DOOR


 

5. ONCE UPON A FAMILY


 

SHORT FILM


 

1. COAT OF HARM


 

2. INTERIM


 

3. BREAKFAST


 

4. STAB

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Ghana Movies: Kumawood is collapsing because they sidelined me – Agya Koo Ghana Movies Kumawood is collapsing because they sidelined me – Agya Koo
Sports World: Up-close with Joe Lartey - TV Africa’s Sports Icon Sports World Up-close with Joe Lartey - TV Africa’s Sports Icon
'Bumper to Bumper': TV Africa names Sika as host of new reality show 'Bumper to Bumper' TV Africa names Sika as host of new reality show
Harvey Weinstein: Netflix producer accuses Hollywood mogul of persistent sexual assault Harvey Weinstein Netflix producer accuses Hollywood mogul of persistent sexual assault
Odo Confession: New TV show rekindling relationships Odo Confession New TV show rekindling relationships
Massive Throwback: 6 most memorable Nigerian movies Ghanaians loved Massive Throwback 6 most memorable Nigerian movies Ghanaians loved

Recommended Videos

Wakanda Forever: Nollywood Produces Own Version Of Black Panther Wakanda Forever Nollywood Produces Own Version Of Black Panther
Video: Ameyaw TV Video Ameyaw TV
Video: Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies



Top Articles

1 Massive Throwback 6 most memorable Nigerian movies Ghanaians lovedbullet
2 Ghana Movies Kumawood is collapsing because they sidelined me – Agya Koobullet
3 'Endwene Bone' Ghanaian actress, Nayas1 stuns in new photos ahead of...bullet
4 VIDEO Is Shatta Wale and baby mama brouhaha '419'?bullet
5 Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji”...bullet
6 Sports World Up-close with Joe Lartey - TV Africa’s Sports Iconbullet
7 GMAA Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 calls for entrybullet
8 'Bumper to Bumper' TV Africa names Sika as host of new...bullet
9 Rahim Banda Actor elected school prefect for Ghana...bullet
10 Trailer Lil Win plays 'mortuary man' role in upcoming...bullet

Related Articles

Sports World Up-close with Joe Lartey - TV Africa’s Sports Icon
Ghana Movies Kumawood is collapsing because they sidelined me – Agya Koo
'Bumper to Bumper' TV Africa names Sika as host of new reality show
Harvey Weinstein Netflix producer accuses Hollywood mogul of persistent sexual assault
Odo Confession New TV show rekindling relationships
Massive Throwback 6 most memorable Nigerian movies Ghanaians loved
Pulse Movie Review You are not ready for the heartache of Avengers: Infinity War
Ekow Blankson Ace actor apologise for calling new crop of actors as bunch of jokers

Top Videos

1 Video Ameyaw TVbullet
2 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
3 I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musicianbullet
4 Video Skeem Vs. John & John comparisonbullet
5 Video Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometownbullet
6 Plagiarized Kofi Asamoah's 'John & John' vs Tim Greene's 'Skeem'bullet
7 Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch...bullet
8 Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Starsbullet
9 Obofour Wo Krom Watch trailer of Bishop Obinim's first moviebullet

Movies

Ekow Blankson is a veteran actor
Ekow Blankson Ace actor apologise for calling new crop of actors as bunch of jokers
You are not ready for the heartache of Avengers: Infinity War
Pulse Movie Review You are not ready for the heartache of Avengers: Infinity War
Watch AMC series for non-stop entertainment
African Magic Channel Watch AMC series for non-stop entertainment
Ekow Blankson is a veteran actor
Ekow Blankson Ace actor says new crop of actors are bunch of jokers