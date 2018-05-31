Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Akeju performs at 'Black Panther Under The Stars' screening


Akeju Afrobeats artiste performs at ImageNation's "Black Panther Under The Stars" Screening



Akeju performs at 'Black Panther Under The Stars' screening


New York, NY May 29, 2018 Nigerian-Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste, Akeju, Award Tour Music’s reigning star, will perform in New York on Friday, June 1, 2018 at 6:30 pm at the “Movies Under the Stars: BLACK PANTHER Movie Screening and WAKANDA Fashion Show at the Richard Rodgers Amphitheater in Marcus Garvey Park located at 80 Mt. Morris Park West (near 5th Avenue and 122nd Street).

Akeju, has been busy promoting the remix of his hyper-pulsating Kiss and Tell in collaboration with superstar and reggae king Beenie Man, the Jamaican Grammy award-winning artist, also popularly known as the “King of Dancehall”.

Akeju has an extensive repertoire of musical selection to reflect his versatility as an artist. Lately, he’s has numerous appearances at high-powered events and interviews. This upcoming performance is very special to him given the opportunity to showcase Africa, once again. Given their love for Africa, Akeju and his label, Award Tours Music, accepted the honor to be part of the Movies Under the Stars: Black Panther movie screening and Wakanda Fashion show project with ImageNation and New York City Department of Parks & Recreations.

“Giving back to the community, especially seeing the impact Black Panther has had on the community and the whole world when it first came out, I immediately said I am in," said Akeju.

Akeju is a Nigerian-Ghanaian artist currently resident in New York but travels widely for appearances and interviews.

He versatility and musical genre is infused with blended elements of afrobeat, afropop, reggae, soca and hip-hop.

His hit-songs include Most High; Loving You and Me and You. His philosophy is to promote a strong synergy between African and other cultures in the world through music and fashion.

