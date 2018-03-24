news

"Black Panther" has now become the highest-grossing superhero movie of all time.

This is because the Marvel blockbuster has surpassed the previous mark set by "The Avengers".

Hollywood Reporter reports that following Friday night, March 23, 2018's total, "Black Panther" has raked in over $624 million at the domestic box office since its debut six weeks ago.

ALSO READ: Here's what critics are saying about anticipated superhero movie

Previously, "The Avengers" held the record with $623 million in 2012.

Rolling Stone predicts that at the end of the weekend, "Black Panther" "will likely be at Number Five on the all-time (not adjusted for inflation) domestic box office list, behind Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Avatar, Titanic and Jurassic World."

According to the reports, "Black Panther" will have surpassed "The Avengers" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" on the all-time list.

Worldwide, Black Panther is also expected to surpass "Iron Man 3" which rake in a $1.2 billion total this weekend as number third among superhero films behind "The Avengers'" ($1.5 billion) and "Avengers: Age of Ultron" ($1.4 billion) on the global all-time list.

As you already know, our next encounter with "Black Panther" and the world of Wakanda will be in "Avengers: Infinity War", which will hit cinemas on April 27, 2018.

Block buster becomes most tweeted-about movie of all time

Twitter has now issued a statement on Tuesday, March 20, 2018, crowning "Black Panther" the most-tweeted movie of all time .

The movie which stars Chadwick Boseman and directed by Ryan Coogler has amassed more than 35 million tweets.

According to the statement, "Black Panther's" Twitter chatter has thrown out two other box office hits that held the title, "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and "Star Wars: The Last Jedi."

Recall that in January, Kendrick Lamar tweeted what is now the most-retweeted "Black Panther" tweet ever.

ALSO READ: Marvel announces Nigerian-American author as writer of Black Panther 3-part series

The Grammy-winning rapper posted the tracklist to the film's soundtrack, which he curated and produced.

"Black Panther The Album 2/9," Lamar wrote in the tweet, which has now been retweeted more than 240,000 times.