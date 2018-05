Full list of nominees for 2018 Golden Movie Awards Africa

news

NMJ Ghana, organizers of the Golden Movie Awards Africa (GMAA), has announced nominees for the 2018 edition of the awards.

The nominations were announced at an exclusive ceremony at the Palais de la culture - Treichville, in Abidjan, Cote d’ Ivoire, and was attended by film makers, government officials, representatives from the Ghanaian Embassy in Cote d Voire and capitals of industry from across the continent.

Speaking at the announcement ceremony, Mrs. Mimi Andani Michaels, director of Golden Movie Awards Africa, introduced the award scheme to the stakeholders of the movie industry and government officials in Cote d’ Ivoire, stating, “I make sure that every African country participates so my job is to make sure that I add different countries every year. We really want Cote d’ Ivoire to be part of the event next year and that is why we came to Ivory Coast so that we can also introduce the award scheme to the country.”

In a short address, the Communications director for Golden Movie Awards Africa, Mr. Ken Addy, also added that he believes this nomination announcement in Abidjan will ignite collaboration between Anglophone and Francophone film makers.

Since its inception in 2015, GMAA has established itself as the most prestigious and glamorous awards celebrating film making on the continent.

The event, which is televised live around the world, attracts celebrities in the movie industry, as well as African politicians and media.

This year is the 4 edition of the awards and it’s slated to come off on Saturday, June 2 at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel.

The list of 2018 nominees follows below;

GOLDEN ACTOR

RAMSEY NOUAH

ALLENNE MENGET

GABRIEL AFOLAYAH

BLOSSOM CHUKWUJEKWU

MAJID MICHEL

MIKE EZURUONYE





GOLDEN ACTRESS

LILIAN ECHELON

TANA ADELANA

DANIELLA OKEKE

LEILA NAKABIRA

EMAN SINARE

RITA DOMINIC





GOLDEN WRITER

NKANYA NKWAI

ANI IYOHO

ANTHONY KENINDE JOSEPH

NAKAMAYA MARIE ANITAH

BETH ROGERS





GOLDEN SUPPORTING ACTRESS



KALSUOME SINARE

DANIELLA OKEKE

EBELE OKARO

NODREYN EVANCY

JOYCE KALY



GOLDEN SUPPORTING ACTOR

UMAR KRUPP

BASHIR BADIR

KEN ERICS

YEMI BLAQ



GOLDEN STORY DRAMA

NKANYA NKWAI

BETH ROGERS

ANI IYOHO

NAKAMYA MARIE ANITAH

ANYHONY KEHINDE JOSEPH

GOLDEN ACTOR IN COMEDY

O C UKEJE

AYO MAKUN

JOHN DUMELO

KOFI ADJORLOLO

KOJO NKANSAH

GOLDEN ACTRESS IN COMEDY





JOSELYN DUMAS

NANA MC BROWN,SIKA OSEI& LYDIA FORSON

ADESUA ETOMI

MAAME ADJEI

PAULINA ODURO



GOLDEN WRITER IN COMEDY (MOVIE)



SHIRLEY F MANSO

AYO MAKUN

PETER SEDUFIA

NICOLE AMARTEIFIO

DARLINGTON ABUDA



GOLDEN SUPPORTING ACTOR IN COMEDY(MOVIE)

RICHARD MOFIE DAMIJO

BERNARD NYARKO

BLOSSOM CHUKWUJEKWU

MIGUEL NUNEZ

CLEMENT ASHITEY



GOLDEN MOVIE ( COMEDY)

SHIRLEY F MANSO

AYO MAKUN

RACHEL ADIKU

NICOLE AMATERFIO

EUNICE ASIEDU

GOLDEN CINEMATOGRAHY

STANLEE OHIKHUARE

OKECHUKWU OKO

TAKONG DELVIS MEZZO

RWANUSIGAZI KYAKUNZIRE

NKANYA NKWAI





GOLDEN DIRECTOR



NKANYA NKWAI

ERIC AGHIMIEN

OKECHUKWU OKO

OKECHUKWU OKO

SAMUEL SAVIOUR KIZITO



GOLDEN MOST PROMISING



LEILA NAKABIRA

LILIAN ECHELON

KAYE TREVOR RAIJI

JOSEPH SONG

EMAN SINARE



GOLDEN DISCOVERY ACTOR



LEILA NAKABIRA

LILIAN ECHELON

SYRIETTE CHE

BELVIA ABINWI

MAYOHCH ATEM-EBAI



GOLDEN EDITOR VIDEO

OKECHUKWU OKO

KASOZI AUSTIN

EDEM TENGUE/ SHIRLEY F MANSO

YAW KARKON-AMPOMAH

NWAOGBURU NELSON JOMBO/GBENGA ENIOLA





GOLDEN EDITOR SOUND

BENARD MASOKA

SHIRLEY F MANSO

MAURICE KINGS

GNANI SESOM

FRANCIS DABAH



GOLDEN ARTS DIRECTOR

ANVIRIN NWUNEABOM

EMMANUEL QUIST-HAYNES&EDMUND JOHNSON

ARABA PRABA ADAMS

COWRIES CHUKWUGOZIE OKOYE

EYSTEING YOUNG JUNOIR



GOLDEN MAKEUP ARTIST



TAKONG DELL MEZZO

NATHANIEL AMEWUGAH

BELUS FAB

NODRYN EVANCI

GBESOLA JANET

GOLDEN COSTUME

SHASHA DESIGNS

AWENSEBA ALI-AKPAJIAK

E.B CREATION

AFUA RIDA

TAKONG DELL MEZZO

BENJAMIN BLARNEY

GOLDEN SOUND TRACK (ORIGINAL)

ACHILLES BRICE

FRU ADRIAN

O.C UKEJE

SIDE CHIC GANG

ERIC AGHIMIEN





GOLDEN INDIGENOUS MOVIE TWI/SWAHILI/HAUSA





BOUND

BAABANI

A KING WITH NO CULTURE

TENACITY

HAKKUNDE



GOLDEN SHORT FILM

ITERUM (AGAIN)

COAT OF HARM

BREAKFAST

H20

THE STAB

OVER ALL GOLDEN MOVIE

A GOOD TIME TO DIVORCE

CODE GREY

BLACK ROSE

THE FORBIDDEN

SARAH’S EPIPHANY