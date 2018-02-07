Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Here's your first look at Shatta Wale in Kejetia vs Makola


Watch behind the scenes of Shatta Wale on set for the Kejetia vs Makola movie.

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, is on set for the much-anticipated movie, Kejetia vs Mokola and we just can’t get enough.

An amateur video of the cast of the Kejetia and Makola movie just popped up on the internet and it is totally teasing.

Shatta wale together with the cast and crew seem to be having a blast on set with the intense laughter in the video circulating on the internet.

The Ghanaian musician who recently signed with Zylofon Media was presented his script for the movie not long ago. Among the actors who welcomed Shatta Wale to the set were the famous Lawyer Nti and Judge Louis Lamis. The movie is being directed by Kobi Rana, award winning director.

