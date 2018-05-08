Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Kumawood is collapsing because they sidelined me – Agya Koo


Ghana Movies Kumawood is collapsing because they sidelined me – Agya Koo

Ghanaian actor Agya Koo has said that the collapsing of kumawood is because he has been sabotage by his colleagues.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Actor cum comedian Kofi Adu, known in showbiz circles as Agya Koo has attributed the current state of the Kumawood movie industry to his exclusion and sideline from the industry.

Speaking on Onua FM, Agya Koo told the host that he and some actors toiled to promote the movie industry.

“After I was sidelined, they forgot I had a huge following, and I took away my huge followers. They brought in new people to replace me, but they forgot Agya Koo’s followers are bigger than the actors that they replaced me with,” Agya Koo said.

Agya Koo play Agya Koo

READ MORE: New TV show rekindling relationships

According, some people in the industry connived to sabotage him.

Explaining further he added:

“If they want to revive the movie industry, they should go back to the drawing board because my exclusion has caused the decline of Kumawood movies."

Reacting to the decision of the industry players to seek spiritual help, Agya Koo was emphatic that the current state of Ghanaian movies especially the ones produced in Kumasi (Kumawood) has no spiritual connotation but due to his exclusion from the movie industry.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

GMAA: 23 films shortlisted for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 GMAA 23 films shortlisted for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018
Sports World: Up-close with Joe Lartey - TV Africa’s Sports Icon Sports World Up-close with Joe Lartey - TV Africa’s Sports Icon
'Bumper to Bumper': TV Africa names Sika as host of new reality show 'Bumper to Bumper' TV Africa names Sika as host of new reality show
Harvey Weinstein: Netflix producer accuses Hollywood mogul of persistent sexual assault Harvey Weinstein Netflix producer accuses Hollywood mogul of persistent sexual assault
Odo Confession: New TV show rekindling relationships Odo Confession New TV show rekindling relationships
Massive Throwback: 6 most memorable Nigerian movies Ghanaians loved Massive Throwback 6 most memorable Nigerian movies Ghanaians loved

Recommended Videos

Wakanda Forever: Nollywood Produces Own Version Of Black Panther Wakanda Forever Nollywood Produces Own Version Of Black Panther
Video: Ameyaw TV Video Ameyaw TV
Video: Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch Kumawood movies



Top Articles

1 Massive Throwback 6 most memorable Nigerian movies Ghanaians lovedbullet
2 Ghana Movies Kumawood is collapsing because they sidelined me – Agya Koobullet
3 'Endwene Bone' Ghanaian actress, Nayas1 stuns in new photos ahead of...bullet
4 VIDEO Is Shatta Wale and baby mama brouhaha '419'?bullet
5 Sports World Up-close with Joe Lartey - TV Africa’s Sports Iconbullet
6 Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”, “Jumanji”...bullet
7 GMAA 23 films shortlisted for Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018bullet
8 GMAA Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 calls for entrybullet
9 "Sidechic Gang" New movie starring Nana Ama McBrown,...bullet
10 Rahim Banda Actor elected school prefect for Ghana...bullet

Related Articles

Highlife Artiste Guru gives life advice on self-acclaimed titles
Moesha Boduong It seems you people didn't understand my CNN interview - actress tells Ghanaians
Surprising Da Hammer makes more money selling bread than doing music
Moesha Boduong “My ass is not fake” - actress tells critics
Greedy and Jealousy Mark Okraku Mantey blasts 'greedy' Pat Thomas
Photo Meet Stonebwoy’s 72-year-old dad
Celestine Donkor Gospel musician tells Brother Sammy; "Take a break"

Top Videos

1 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
2 Video Ameyaw TVbullet
3 I’m into movies to help grow change the industry-Musicianbullet
4 Video Skeem Vs. John & John comparisonbullet
5 Video Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometownbullet
6 Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Starsbullet
7 Obofour Wo Krom Watch trailer of Bishop Obinim's first moviebullet
8 Plagiarized Kofi Asamoah's 'John & John' vs Tim Greene's...bullet
9 Video Captain Smart will not allow his kids to watch...bullet

Movies

Ekow Blankson is a veteran actor
Ekow Blankson Ace actor apologise for calling new crop of actors as bunch of jokers
You are not ready for the heartache of Avengers: Infinity War
Pulse Movie Review You are not ready for the heartache of Avengers: Infinity War
Watch AMC series for non-stop entertainment
African Magic Channel Watch AMC series for non-stop entertainment
Ekow Blankson is a veteran actor
Ekow Blankson Ace actor says new crop of actors are bunch of jokers