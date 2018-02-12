Maame Dokono reveals Shatta Wale's role in "By the Fireside"

news

Veteran actress Grace Omaboe 'Maame Dokono' has has finally revealed the role Dancehall musician and record producer Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr' 'Shatta Wale' played in the popular 90s drama called "By the Fireside".

According to Maame Dokono, the "Freedon" singer played the role of a gong-gong beater in "By the Fireside".

She told Micky Osei-Berko in an interview that Shatta Wale is among the numerous people who have passed through her hands before becoming a star.

“Shatta Wale was a gong-gong beater on the By the Fireside…he’s one of the numerous persons I have helped…,” she revealed.

Maame also revealed that she made sure the Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan, and his brother, Baffour Gyan appear on the programme which was sponsored by the 31st December Women’s Movement in the 90’s.