Maame Dokono reveals Shatta Wale's role in "By the Fireside"

According to Maame Dokono, Shatta Wale played the role of a gong-gong beater in "By the Fireside".
According to Maame Dokono, the "Freedon" singer played the role of a gong-gong beater in "By the Fireside".
She told Micky Osei-Berko in an interview that Shatta Wale is among the numerous people who have passed through her hands before becoming a star.
READ MORE: "Your marriage won’t last if you refuse to cook for your husband" - actress
Maame also revealed that she made sure the Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan, and his brother, Baffour Gyan appear on the programme which was sponsored by the 31st December Women’s Movement in the 90’s.