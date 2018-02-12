Home > Entertainment > Movies >

Maame Dokono reveals Shatta Wale's role in "By the Fireside"


Maame Dokono Veteran actress reveals Shatta Wale's role in "By the Fireside"

According to Maame Dokono, Shatta Wale played the role of a gong-gong beater in "By the Fireside".

  • Published:
play
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Veteran actress Grace Omaboe 'Maame Dokono' has has finally revealed the role Dancehall musician and record producer Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr' 'Shatta Wale' played in the popular 90s drama called "By the Fireside".

According to Maame Dokono, the "Freedon" singer played the role of a gong-gong beater in "By the Fireside".

She told Micky Osei-Berko in an interview that Shatta Wale is among the numerous people who have passed through her hands before becoming a star.

Grace Omaboe play Maame Dokono (Twitter)

READ MORE: "Your marriage won’t last if you refuse to cook for your husband" - actress

“Shatta Wale was a gong-gong beater on the By the Fireside…he’s one of the numerous persons I have helped…,” she revealed.

Maame also revealed that she made sure the Black Stars Captain, Asamoah Gyan, and his brother, Baffour Gyan appear on the programme which was sponsored by the 31st December Women’s Movement in the 90’s.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Big Brother Naija: Alex brings heat on dance floor as Miracle flaunts sexiness Big Brother Naija Alex brings heat on dance floor as Miracle flaunts sexiness
"Sidechic Gang": Movie starring Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson, others premieres March 3 "Sidechic Gang" Movie starring Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson, others premieres March 3
Pulse List: 5 Nollywood actors who have come out to say they are broke Pulse List 5 Nollywood actors who have come out to say they are broke
Video: Here's your first look at Shatta Wale in Kejetia vs Makola Video Here's your first look at Shatta Wale in Kejetia vs Makola
Photos: AnimaxFYB Studios launched in Accra; promises industry facelift Photos AnimaxFYB Studios launched in Accra; promises industry facelift
Photos: Shatta Wale arrives on set with Kejetia Vs Mokola actors for the first time Photos Shatta Wale arrives on set with Kejetia Vs Mokola actors for the first time

Recommended Videos

Behind The Scenes: First look at Shatta Wale in Kejetia vs Makola Behind The Scenes First look at Shatta Wale in Kejetia vs Makola
Video: Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Stars Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Stars
Video: “BlueFilm” movie trailer Video “BlueFilm” movie trailer



Top Articles

1 Maame Dokono Veteran actress reveals Shatta Wale's role in "By the Fireside"bullet
2 Video Here's your first look at Shatta Wale in Kejetia vs Makolabullet
3 Big Brother Naija Alex brings heat on dance floor as Miracle flaunts...bullet
4 Pulse List 5 Nollywood actors who have come out to say they are brokebullet
5 Photos Shatta Wale arrives on set with Kejetia Vs Mokola actors...bullet
6 "Sidechic Gang" Movie starring Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson,...bullet
7 Photos AnimaxFYB Studios launched in Accra; promises...bullet
8 Fantastic 5 Zylofon Media signs 5 actors, buys Ghana Movie...bullet
9 "Deranged" Movie starring Nadia Buari, Ramsey Nouah,...bullet
10 Watch & Dine Cinema “Padmaavat”, “Den of Thieves”,...bullet

Related Articles

Grace Omaboe "Your marriage won’t last if you refuse to cook for your husband" - actress
Big Brother Naija Alex brings heat on dance floor as Miracle flaunts sexiness
"Sidechic Gang" Movie starring Nana Ama McBrown, Lydia Forson, others premieres March 3
Pulse List 5 Nollywood actors who have come out to say they are broke
Video Here's your first look at Shatta Wale in Kejetia vs Makola
Photos AnimaxFYB Studios launched in Accra; promises industry facelift
Photos Shatta Wale arrives on set with Kejetia Vs Mokola actors for the first time
GMAA Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 calls for entry
Zylofon Cash Chief Moomen seeks funding from Zylofon Media boss to create world class play
VIDEO Comedian Halfco cracks ribs in viral video

Top Videos

1 Video Lilwin performs with Kumkum Bhagya Starsbullet
2 Video “BlueFilm” movie trailerbullet
3 Trailer "Door 2 Door" moviebullet
4 Video Tonto Dikeh installed chief in her hometownbullet
5 Trailer "Blue Film" starring Lawyer Ntim & Clemento Suarezbullet
6 Watch Episode 2 of "Den Tinz Some"bullet
7 Video "The Devil Between My Legs" movie trailerbullet
8 Trailer "Kintampo" starring Adjetey Anang, Lydia Forson,...bullet

Movies

Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 calls for entry
GMAA Golden Movie Awards Africa 2018 calls for entry
Chief Moomen
Zylofon Cash Chief Moomen seeks funding from Zylofon Media boss to create world class play
Comedian Halfco cracks ribs in viral video
VIDEO Comedian Halfco cracks ribs in viral video
Den of Thieves fails to live up to its potential but it excites
Pulse Movie Review Den of Thieves fails to live up to its potential but it excites