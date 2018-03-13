Nana Ama McBrown picks Agya Koo over Lil Win

news

Award-winning actress and TV host Nana Ama McBrown believes Agya Koo is better than Lil Win when it comes to acting.

The "Sidechic Gang" actress believes that both have unique skills and talents but she would choose Agya Koo over Lil Win.

Nana Ama McBrown told Andy Dosty on Hitz FM that both actors have their unique set of traits.

“I love both of them, they are all unique in their ways,” she said.

READ MORE: Here is everything you need to know about Maame Serwaa's new 5-year deal

Nana Ama, however, added that if she had to choose between the two, she would not hesitate in settling on tourism ambassador, Agya Koo.

To Nana Ama, Agya Koo possesses a certain maturity with which he approached his roles.

The actress also expressed the view that, Agya Koo is one of those who paved the way for all other talents in the industry today.

She said, she alongside Agya Koo reduced the Nigerian movie market with their talent.