The "Black Widow" movie may soon be reality


Marvel Studios

Marvel Studios has hired writer Jac Schaeffer to work on a script for the first stand-alone movie starring Scarlett Johansson.

The "Black Widow" movie many Marvel fans have been hoping for might soon come to fruition.

Fans of the Marvel character have been biting their nails in anticipation of having the Black Widow star alone in a movie without her Avenger counterparts since she first appeared as Natasha Romanoff in 2010’s Iron Man 2.

Marvel Studios has hired writer Jac Schaeffer to work on a script for the first stand-alone movie starring Scarlett Johansson.

Fans could not hold back their anticipation so much so that the Studios president Kevin Feige had to address the issue back in 2016 of the chances of having the Black Widow fight the bad guys alone on the silver screen.

“We think she’s an amazing character. We think Scarlett Johansson’s portrayal of her is amazing. She’s a lead Avenger and has amazing stories in her own right to tell that we think would be fun to turn into a stand-alone franchise,” Kevin Feige admitted.

However development is still in its early stage and there is no timeline for the movie’s release date or even if the movie will be made at all.

In the meantime Johansson would reprise her role as the Black Widow in the upcoming Avengers: Infinity War hitting theaters this summer.

