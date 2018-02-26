Home > Entertainment > Movies >

The humble beginnings of Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo should inspire you


Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo

Rising from the popular youth series that got Ghanaian youth glued to their seats behind their television set, YOLO, Sewaa has taken advantage of the opportunities that the limelight has afforded her and has worked thoroughly to ensure that she has a sterling career.

Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo play

Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku Addo

(Instagram)
Ghana's entertainment industry offers several opportunities which when taken very serious, one could make a fortune out of.

Usually, people fail to exploit the opportunities it affords to their advantage but the few who do, have inspiring stories to tell the world.

Such is the story of Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku-Addo, according Ghanafuo.com.

Before YOLO, Nana Yaa had kicked started her modelling career in 2016 but indicates that YOLO is her biggest breakthrough in the Entertainment industry.

To Nana Yaa, inspiring people with her little glories is an achievement but her fears have also been the fact that she won't be able to inspire more people.

Watch her story in KFC Ghana’s ‘We Dey Streets’ series – a campaign that shares inspiring stories about the ascendancy of little victories.

 

