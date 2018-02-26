Rising from the popular youth series that got Ghanaian youth glued to their seats behind their television set, YOLO, Sewaa has taken advantage of the opportunities that the limelight has afforded her and has worked thoroughly to ensure that she has a sterling career.
Usually, people fail to exploit the opportunities it affords to their advantage but the few who do, have inspiring stories to tell the world.
Such is the story of Nana Yaa Serwaa Opoku-Addo, according Ghanafuo.com.
To Nana Yaa, inspiring people with her little glories is an achievement but her fears have also been the fact that she won't be able to inspire more people.
