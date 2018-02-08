20 record labels 'hunt' Kofi Kinaata

news

Highlife and Hiplife musician Martin King Arthur 'Kofi Kinaata' has disclosed the number of record labels 'hunting' him for his signature since parting ways with Samini's High Grade Family record label.

According to the "Made in Taadi" hitmaker, about 20 record labels have been hunting him for a record deal.

He disclosed in an interview on Happy FM that "people who call me precede the conversation indicating the record label they own.”

He further explained he is looking forward to working with a serious marketing team hence money is not a factor

“If money was a factor, I would never go separate ways with ‘High Grade Family’, I want someone with know how and marketing experience,” he said.

Kinaata emphasized on the need for a serious record label to attain higher heights in his career.

“My team and I need a serious Label which will move us from level three to level five,” he clarified.