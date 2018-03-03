2018 VGMA full list of nominees

news

Charterhouse, organisers of the prestigious Ghana Music Awards has announced the nominees for the 19th edition of the awards.

A highly- anticipated date on our music calendar, the ceremony seeks to reward outstanding Ghanaian musicians in the year under review.

Dancehall heavyweight champion, Shatta Wale for the past four years has been missing in the annual Ghana Music Awards but things have changed in the 19th edition.

The ‘Dancehall King’ hitmaker after serving a ban from the awards had his name in this year’s nomination list when organisers first announced the nominees on their social media platforms.

The only musician whose nomination in the list announced surprised a section of the public is Zylofon Media artiste, Shatta Wale. This happened because it was not clear whether he would have a nomination for this year’s event or not since he disrespected the awards and its organisers in 2014.

2018 Ghana Music Awards will take place the Accra International Conference Center on April 14.