2018 VGMA :  Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awards

news

Charterhouse Productions Limited, organizers of the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival would like to announce to musicians, music industry practitioners and members of the general public that nominations for the 19th edition of the festival officially opens.

The Vodafone Ghana Music Awards is the biggest event on the Ghanaian Entertainment Calendar which aims to among other things, recognize and celebrate the hard work and dedication of the various players in Ghana’s music industry through the nations most coveted awards scheme.

READ MORE: "One Corner” will win 'Most Popular Song of the Year - singer brags

All interested stakeholders are by this release encouraged to pick nomination forms from the offices of Charterhouse Productions Limited, partner radio and TV stations or download from www.ghanamusicawards.com.

Forms can also be filled and submitted online at entry.ghanamusicawards.com.

READ ALSO: "I will win 2018 VGMA 'Best New Artiste' award straight" - Kurl Songx

Completed hand filled forms with copies of CDs, VIDEOS AND PROMOTIONAL PICTURES should all be submitted to the offices of Charterhouse Productions Limited located at B824/10 Feo Eyeo Street, Industrial Area Accra, not later than January 31, 2018, when all nominations close.

The 19th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Festival is a Charterhouse Productions event proudly sponsored by Vodafone.