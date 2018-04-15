Angry Patapaa storms out of 2018 VGMA

news

One of Ghana’s favourite Afrobeats musicians, Patapaa, who was very confident of grabbing the “Song of the Year” award at the 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards lost his temper and stormed out of the venue after losing out to Fancy Gadam.

Before the main ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Saturday, April 14, the Swedru-based singer had granted several interviews where he bragged about winning the “Song of the Year" accolade.

But, unfortunately for him, Tamale-based Afrobeats performer Fancy Gadam won the award with his major hit single, titled “Total Cheat” featuring Sarkodie.

Fancy beat competitions from late Ebony Reigns, KiDi, Kuami Eugene, Shatta Wale, Joe Mettle, Captain Planet, Magnom, King Promise, Sarkodie and Patapaa to win the award.

Shortly after the announcement, Patapaa was spotted having a skirmish with his management before storming out of the auditorium.

It’s unclear why he stormed out but many speculated that his actions were based on the fact he lost the award to Fancy Gadam.

Patapaa rose to prominence in 2017 when his debut single, titled “One Corner” became a major hit in Ghana, Nigeria and some parts of Europe and America.