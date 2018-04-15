Home > Entertainment > Music >

Teephlow wins first ever VGMA award


Teephlow wins first ever VGMA award

Teehplow has won his first ever award at the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

  • Published:
Teephlow play

Teephlow
Spyderlee Entertainment signed rapper Lukeman Baidoo ‘Teehplow’ has won his first ever award at the annual Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

The rapper, who has been known for his fierce rap adroitness, has been struggling to pick up an accolade at the annual award ceremony after placing second at the maiden edition of the 'Next Big Thing in GH Hip-hop'.

His first attempt was in 2016 when he was listed for the “Best Music Video of the Year” category with “The Warning” music video.

READ MORE: VGMA 2018 full list of winners

But, thanks to his 2017 record titled “State of the Art”, he has grabbed his first ever Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

He beat competitions from Zylofon Music artiste Kumi Guitar, High Grade Family record label founder Samini and SarkCess Music record label founder Sarkodie to win the “Record of the Year” award.

Upon receiving the award, he acknowledged his contenders and thanked his management and, label owner and politician Papa Kwesi Nduom.

Watch his acceptance speech below.

