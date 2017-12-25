news

2017 has been blessed with many new artistes but there are still more to watch out for.

This year saw hot new artistes like KiDi, Kurl Songx, Strongman, Akan, Patapaa, King Promise, B4Bonah, Kuami Eugene and Maccasio but there are a bunch of unsung artistes left to be celebrated.

Pulse Ghana’s entertainment editor, David Mawuli has brought together 10 musicians who may explode in 2018.

1. Kwesi Arthur

Frankly, he is among the hottest new artistes of 2017 but didn’t get the maximum buzz in the mainstream business. The Ground Up record label rapper who dropped a fairly hit single, titled “Grind Day” managed to successfully drop an EP, titled “Live From Nkrumah Krom”.

With just a little push from his label and support from Tema, where he grew up, Kwesi Arthur would become one of the biggest newcomers of the year 2018.

2. DXD

One of Ashaiman’s favourite new artistes, DXD managed to pull a few surprises this year. The “AtsumaameKodey” hitmaker nearly found his way into the mainstream business with his epic EP, titled “15:00” which features some top local and international artiste.

I hope 2018 is going to be his time with just a little push from his record label and Ashaiman.

3. Kelvyn Boy

Known as Stonebwoy’s favourite kid, Kelvyn Boy has almost seen the light. Aside from performing on every stage Stonebwoy has rocked (probably because he is his boss’ hypeman), he managed to drop some fairly hit singles this year.

He will go far next year if he is consistent.

4. OB

The young C.E.O and frontman of OB Empire Music/OB Nation Worldwide took Ghanaians by surprise this year. The Highlife musician whose vocal abilities is underrated need a recognition for his impressive work so far.

He pulled two huge collaborations this year. He worked with Sarkodie on “Odo Mu Criminal” and “Be My Wife” with Mr Eazi.

Hope he would explode in 2018.

5. Darkovibes

Another great new artiste with so many musicianship potentials. Darkovibes has been one of the busiest artistes of 2017 even though he is new and made his major appearance in the mainstream business this year.

Aside from dropping a fairly hit single, titled “Tomorrow”, the Afrobeats musician has performed on several big stages this year and has worked with some top musicians as well.

2018 should be a good year for him.

6. Obibini

He has been in the game for years but 2017 has been his best year so far, thanks to his new record label Zylofon Music.

He started the year on a good note with lots of freestyle and ended the year with a fairly hit single, titled “Lemme Know” featuring singer A.I.

Obibini, who is feared by most of his peers in the rap game, has so many potentials and I believe 2018 will be the right time to unleash them.

7. Agbeshie

2017 has been a good year for Hammer’s former artiste. After dropping his fairly hit single, titled “Original”, the OnePhame Entertainment signed rapper embarked on a nationwide tour and eventually won the hearts of many music lovers.

Consistency and support from Ghanaians will put him on top of the game in 2018.

8. Dem Tinz

The Magic Music Entertainment frontman has been busy this year, jumping from one stage to another.

The fierce rap artiste has shared the same stage with some top artistes this year. This year, he graced the 4Syte TV Pool Jam in Ada, Miss GTUC, Face of High School, Ga Mashie Homowo Bash and Stonebwoy’s ‘Ashaiman to the World’ concert.

2018 promises to be a good year for the rapper is he is consistent and works with the right team.

9. Deon Boakye

The ladies' man and Ghana’s new favourite male vocalist needs no introduction anymore. Deon, who was nominated for the ‘Unsung’ category at this year’s Vodafone Ghana Music Awards, slightly dominated the year.

The sexy vocalist kicked off 2017 with “Wavy”, a fairly hit single, and ended with “Ooosh”, another banger dominating the airwaves. He dropped “GREEN” LP this year as well.

2018 will just be a new chapter for the HardBoy Entertainment label frontman.

10. Xhila Roy

One of the few artiste Shatta Wale trusts and has fully endorsed, Xhila Roy has brought some change in the Dancehall fraternity.

Xhila, who rose from Ashaiman, is one of the hottest new artistes in the Dancehall business.

Aside from dropping “M.V.P” and “Real Youth”, he has appeared on several stages and caused a little controversy as well.

Let’s wait for 2018!