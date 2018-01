news

The young multi-talented singer, Baroe dishes out this Reggae track titled “Dream”.

It's a fusion of Afro-pop and Reggae and this style was done to give a unique tune.

It’s a mid-tempo song that has been projected to be the DJs' favourite and there is no doubt that it will soon become a street anthem.

The official music video will soon be released but for the meantime, you can download and enjoy the full audio below.