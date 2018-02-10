Ebony begged Zylofon boss to 'free' her from Bullet

news

Chief Executive Officer Zylofon Media, Nana Appiah Mensah, hasdisclosed that dancehall diva Ebony Reigns wanted to work for his outfit.

According to the Menzgold boss, Ebony, prior to her demise, asked him to pay off her manager, Ricky Nana Agyeman, popularly known as Bullet, so she could join Zylofon Media and be free.

Nana Appiah Mensah made the revelation in a tweet eulogizing the artiste who lost her life through a gory accident on Thursday night.

He tweeted: "We had a fruitful meeting and reached an Agreement just last Tuesday. "Please help me pay him for my bail out. I want to be free". I hope you're free now & finds absolute peace in the bosom of the almighty God. Let's pay CRITICAL ATTENTION to our female artists".

Ebony died in a gory accident on the Sunyani-Kumasi road on Thursday, February 8, while returning from Accra after going to see her mother who had come into the country from abroad.