Home > Entertainment > Music >

Ebony charges GHC 30,000 for collabo


Ebony Singer charges GHC 30,000 for collabo

According to Bullet of Ruff N Smooth fame, who also manages Ebony, he takes nothing less than GHC 30,000 for a collaboration.

  • Published:
Ebony - Maame Hw3 play

Ebony - Maame Hw3
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

The collaboration fee for female recording artiste Ebony has finally been revealed by her manager.

According to Bullet of Ruff N Smooth fame, who also manages the Dancehall songstress, he takes nothing less than GHC 30,000 for a collaboration.

He was responding to reports that himself and his team asked Hiplife artiste, Zigi to pay GHC 7,000 for a collaboration.

READ MORE: Singer Ebony Reigns may be heading to court over GH¢35,000 performance fee

“Even GH₵7000 for Ebony for a feature, that is even peanuts. Ebony charges between GH₵30,000 for featuring. So if the person mentioned GH₵7000, then it means the person wanted to do for free,” explains Bullet regards the reports.

“I’ve never seen his call. I have never seen his messages and all that, so what he is talking about, I have no idea about. I don’t know the management he contacted but he never contacted me.”

Late last week, Zigi claimed he was charged 7, 000 for Ebony to feature on the remix of street anthem ‘You Sey Weytin.’

The song is supposed to also feature Gasmilla and Kofi Kinaata.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Pastor Joe Beecham: Gospel singer ready to write a song for Ebony Reigns Pastor Joe Beecham Gospel singer ready to write a song for Ebony Reigns
New Music: Phrimpong - Medaase (Prod. by Emrys) New Music Phrimpong - Medaase (Prod. by Emrys)
Music Video: Patapaa - One Corner feat. Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty Music Video Patapaa - One Corner feat. Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty
New Music: Mike Akox - Love Me (Prod. by Miracle) New Music Mike Akox - Love Me (Prod. by Miracle)
Music Video: Ephraim - I Want To Be Rich feat. Opanka Music Video Ephraim - I Want To Be Rich feat. Opanka
New Music: Shaimi - Love & Kwacha feat. Muanda (Prod. by Liquid Beatz) New Music Shaimi - Love & Kwacha feat. Muanda (Prod. by Liquid Beatz)

Recommended Videos

Video: Patapaa - One Corner feat. Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty Video Patapaa - One Corner feat. Ras Cann & Mr Loyalty
Video: Ephraim - I Want To Be Rich feat. Opanka Video Ephraim - I Want To Be Rich feat. Opanka
Video: Pauli-B - Pamurege Video Pauli-B - Pamurege



Top Articles

1 Sarkodie Rapper replies Donald Trump's 'shithole' commentbullet
2 Sarkodie Rapper says goodbye to 'beef'bullet
3 2018 VGMA Nominations open for 19th Vodafone Ghana music awardsbullet
4 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video Awardsbullet
5 Strongman Rapper causes stir with latest freestyle "Charcoal"bullet
6 Ebony Singer charges GHC 30,000 for collabobullet
7 Gyankroma Akufo-Addo President’s daughter abandons duties as...bullet
8 The hit list! Top 10 Ghanaian songs of April 2017bullet
9 Ebony Reigns Singer may be heading to court over...bullet
10 Music Video Ephraim - I Want To Be Rich feat. Opankabullet

Related Articles

Music Video YBlaq - Gimme That
Ebony Reigns Singer may be heading to court over GH¢35,000 performance fee
George Quaye “Nigerians dominated music in 2017” - TV host
Shatta Movement “If a man cheats on you, cheat on him too” – Shatta Michy
Best quality 10 best Ghanaian music videos of 2017
Ebony Reigns '90s Bad Gyal' keeps reigning with music videos
Consistency 8 Ghanaian musicians who should have put in more work in 2017
Xmas jams Top 10 songs in 2017 that should be played at every event this festive season

Top Videos

1 Video MzVee - Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Aladebullet
2 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee & Notnice Diss)bullet
3 Video Pauli-B - Pamuregebullet
4 VIDEO Zeal (VVIP) performs ‘Ahomka Womu’ and ‘Manya’ with Wizkidbullet
5 Music Video Sarkodie - Pain Killer ft. Runtownbullet
6 Music Video Sarkodie - We No Dey Fear ft. Jaysobullet
7 Video Kwesi Arthur - Grind Day Remix feat. Sarkodie & Medikalbullet
8 Music Video Dr_Drilla - Asem ft Article Wanbullet
9 Music Video Sarkodie - Far Away ft. Korede Bellobullet
10 Video Patapaa - One Corner feat. Ras Cann & Mr Loyaltybullet

Music

O.L - One Chance (Prod. by Keezy OnTheBeat)
New Music O.L - One Chance (Prod. by Keezy OnTheBeat)
Pauli-B - Pamurege
Music Video Pauli-B - Pamurege
MzVee - Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade
Music Video MzVee - Come and See My Moda feat Yemi Alade
Pappy Kojo - Fuoco feat. Cool Joe &amp; Medikal
Music Video Pappy Kojo - Fuoco feat. Cool Joe & Medikal