The collaboration fee for female recording artiste Ebony has finally been revealed by her manager.

According to Bullet of Ruff N Smooth fame, who also manages the Dancehall songstress, he takes nothing less than GHC 30,000 for a collaboration.

He was responding to reports that himself and his team asked Hiplife artiste, Zigi to pay GHC 7,000 for a collaboration.

“Even GH₵7000 for Ebony for a feature, that is even peanuts. Ebony charges between GH₵30,000 for featuring. So if the person mentioned GH₵7000, then it means the person wanted to do for free,” explains Bullet regards the reports.

“I’ve never seen his call. I have never seen his messages and all that, so what he is talking about, I have no idea about. I don’t know the management he contacted but he never contacted me.”

Late last week, Zigi claimed he was charged 7, 000 for Ebony to feature on the remix of street anthem ‘You Sey Weytin.’

The song is supposed to also feature Gasmilla and Kofi Kinaata.