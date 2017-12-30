Home > Entertainment > Music >

Ebony Reigns :  '90s Bad Gyal' keeps reigning with music videos


Ebony Reigns '90s Bad Gyal' keeps reigning with music videos

She's been impressive this year.

  • Published:
Ebony - Maame Hw3 play

Ebony - Maame Hw3
24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

For the second time in a row, the '90s Bad Gyal' is proving she is worth every single hype with the best of her music videos.

Ebony Reigns who is signed to RuffTown Records/Midas Touch Inc released "Hustle" which features her label mate Brella. The song which talks about the daily struggles in life and how to make ends meet has already hit the 1 million view mark on Youtube.

 

 Directed by Mickey Johnson and shot on location is James Town, the video has much of dance craze and the major focus which is market women are not excluded as they take turns to show off their dance moves in this video.

READ MORE: Top 7 Ebony Reigns songs of 2017

Following up with another pressing issue affecting women in the Ghanaian society and the world over is "Maame Hw3". Women makeup 51% of the population and with the men taking bigger positions in the public places their voices are not being heard. With the power of her voice, the young and talented Dancehall superstar preaches the need to protect women.

 

 In this song, she talks about a lady in an abusive relationship whereby the man keeps inflicting pain on her day in day out. The visual which was produced by Prince Dovlo, re-enact a scene of something which will sink deep down and make the message go further. And yes it is on point as well. Watch it here as well if you have never seen it.

The year has ended nicely and the "BonyFied" album has also been released.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Author

David Mawuli

David Mawuli Associate Editor - Entertainment Showbiz journalist, music analyst and consumer. Follow him on Twitter & IG @davidmawuli

Recommended Articles

Music Video: Kwesi Arthur - Grind Day Remix feat. Sarkodie & Medikal Music Video Kwesi Arthur - Grind Day Remix feat. Sarkodie & Medikal
Consistency: 8 Ghanaian musicians who should have put in more work in 2017 Consistency 8 Ghanaian musicians who should have put in more work in 2017
Xmas jams: Top 10 songs in 2017 that should be played at every event this festive season Xmas jams Top 10 songs in 2017 that should be played at every event this festive season
Wizkid: Singer has gotten so big, making fashion statements goes with the territory Wizkid Singer has gotten so big, making fashion statements goes with the territory
New Music: Guru - Twa Obia Bor (Make Money) (Prod. by Tipsy) New Music Guru - Twa Obia Bor (Make Money) (Prod. by Tipsy)
Artistes to watch: Up and coming Ghanaian musicians to watch out for in 2018 Artistes to watch Up and coming Ghanaian musicians to watch out for in 2018

Recommended Videos

Video: Kwesi Arthur - Grind Day Remix feat. Sarkodie & Medikal Video Kwesi Arthur - Grind Day Remix feat. Sarkodie & Medikal
Video: Nsuo Kojo King - I No Dey See You Self Video Nsuo Kojo King - I No Dey See You Self
Video: Ras Kuuku - Wo Video Ras Kuuku - Wo



Top Articles

1 Video Watch Ebony's nude performance at 2017 4Syte Music Video Awardsbullet
2 Consistency 8 Ghanaian musicians who should have put in more work in 2017bullet
3 Pulse List Top 10 Ghanaian songs of June 2017bullet
4 Artistes to watch Up and coming Ghanaian musicians to watch out...bullet
5 Music Video Kwesi Arthur - Grind Day Remix feat. Sarkodie & Medikalbullet
6 Nana Yaa - My Hunny (Prod. by Citruss Beatzz)bullet
7 Pulse List Top 10 Ghanaian songs of 2017 (so far)bullet
8 New Music Maccasio - Hold Tight (Prod. by MOG)bullet
9 Xmas jams Top 10 songs in 2017 that should be played at...bullet
10 BONYFIED Top 7 Ebony Reigns songs of 2017bullet

Related Articles

Consistency 8 Ghanaian musicians who should have put in more work in 2017
Xmas jams Top 10 songs in 2017 that should be played at every event this festive season
Artistes to watch Up and coming Ghanaian musicians to watch out for in 2018
#Highest Top 10 Sarkodie songs of 2017
Taking Over 10 best Shatta Wale songs of 2017
EoM Top 10 Stonebwoy songs of 2017
Music Video Deon Boakye - Ooosh

Top Videos

1 Video Ras Kuuku - Wobullet
2 Video Kwesi Arthur - Grind Day Remix feat. Sarkodie & Medikalbullet
3 Video Adina - Makoma feat. Sarkodiebullet
4 Music Video Shatta Wale - Hosanna ft. Burna Boybullet
5 Music Video Sarkodie - Glory ft. Yung Lbullet
6 Music Video Shatta Wale - Bumperbullet
7 Audio Jahmiel - Instant Disaster (Popcaan, Tommy Lee &...bullet
8 Music Video Sarkodie - Gbozabullet
9 Video KiDi - Odo Remix feat. Mayorkun & Davidobullet
10 Music Video Sarkodie - We No Dey Fear ft. Jaysobullet

Music

Photos Shatta Michy makes donations to orphanage as part of Christmas celebrations
Nsuo Kojo King - I No Dey See You Self
Nsuo Kojo King Rapper drops "I No Dey See You Self" trailer ahead of official video release
Ras Kuuku - Wo
Music Video Ras Kuuku - Wo
Quophi Okyeame
Willi Roi Quophi Okyeame is underrated - producer