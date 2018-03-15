news

Midas Touch Inc./ RuffTown Records, the label that discovered and managed late Afro-Dancehall songstress Ebony Resigns, has released a tribute song featuring its latest signees.

The tribute song, titled "Tribute to Ebony Reigns" features singer Brella, producer Danny Beatz and songstress Ms Forson.

The song produced by Danny Beatz features sad vocals from Ebony's label mates and would force tears from your eyes.

"Tribute to Ebony Reigns" was shot and directed by Prince IBAM of An African Production and editing credit to M. Adbul Majeed.

Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, will be buried on March 24, 2018, at the Osu Cemetery. The burial will be preceded by a funeral service at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on the same day.

Watch the full music video below and don't forget to drop your thoughts as well.