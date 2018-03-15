The tribute song, titled "Tribute to Ebony Reigns" features singer Brella, producer Danny Beatz and songstress Ms Forson.
The song produced by Danny Beatz features sad vocals from Ebony's label mates and would force tears from your eyes.
Ebony, born Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng, will be buried on March 24, 2018, at the Osu Cemetery. The burial will be preceded by a funeral service at the forecourt of the State House in Accra on the same day.
