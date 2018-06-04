Elliot Lamptey - Simply Trusting

news

Elliot Lamptey is Ghanaian Urban/contemporary gospel musician with about 18 years professional experience.

Having been music director of Choirs from Senior High Days in Prempeh College, KNUST Mass Choir and Gods Instrument Choir from KNUST Elliot released his debut Album in 2013 title Spirit of Worship with powerful songs like Wo ye Ohene and You Reign.

Afterwards Elliot Lamptey followed up with a 2nd Album in 2016 called the Heart of Worship with great worship songs like Efata Wo, Heaven, Be With You and Simply Trusting. Copies of this album are available at Challenge Bk Shop nationwide, Calvary Bp. Book shop, Altar Bk Shop in ICGC CHrist Temple.

You can watch live videos of Elliot Lamptey on YouTube with powerful performances from both the 1st and 2nd album and Subscribe to his Channel ElliotLampteygh. Enjoy it! stay blessed! with his videos and Share it! with others.

Watch out for the 3rd Album other events Coming up on various social handles on Facebook, YouTube and Instagram (ElliotLampteygh) and you’ll be blessed

