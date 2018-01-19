Fancy Gadam eyes 2018 VGMA "Artiste of the Year" award

news

Award-winning artist Fancy Gadam of the Northern part of Ghana has expressed his desire to be crowned artist of the year 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

“I am hopeful to get a lot of awards for the year 2018 including artist of the year,” he said.

The "Total Cheat" hitmaker told Eddy Blay on the late night celebrity show that although awards do not define great achievements, it is a sign that he is noticed and appreciated for his hard work.

“When you finally retire from work and take a look at your awards someday, you can really tell that your hard work was appreciated,” he stated.

Born Mujahid Ahmed Bello Gadam, Fancy shot to fame last year when he won VGMA best new art 2016.

Although Gadam has a number of unsung albums, "Total cheat" featuring Sarkodie and ‘customer’ featuring Pathoranking are hit songs to his credit.