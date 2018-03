news

Late Dancehall musician Priscilla Opoku-Kwarteng 'Ebony Reigns' has grabbed her first posthumous award.

Ebony, who was laid to rest Saturday (March 24) at the Osu Cemetery, was awarded the "Female Artiste of the Year" at the maiden edition of 3Music Awards. She beat a stiff competition from Becca, Joyce Blessing, Adina, MzVee and Sista Afia to win the prestigious award.

READ MORE: 3Music Awards full list of nominees

The ceremony held at the recently opened Fantasy Dome at the Centre on Saturday also saw Sarkodie, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy lead with 3 awards each.

Other big winners include Tamale-based rapper Maccasio, Fancy Gadam, Patapaa and Gallaxy.

See below the full list of winners.

Best Ghanaian International Act of the Year



Stormzy (UK)



AFRICAN ACT OF THE YEAR



Davido (Nigeria)



INSTAGRAM STAR OF THE YEAR



Stonebwoy



FACEBOOK STAR OF THE YEAR



Shatta Wale



MOST EVENTFUL SNAPCHAT CHANNEL



Becca



FAN ARMY OF THE YEAR



Shatta Movement



DJ OF THE YEAR



DJ Mic Smith



BEST TWITSTAR



Stonebwoy



BEST COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR



Total Cheat by Fancy Gadam feat. Sarkodie



GOSPEL ACT OF THE YEAR



Joe Mettle



HIGHLIFE ACT OF THE YEAR



Kumi Guitar



HIPLIFE/HIP-HOP ACT OF THE YEAR



Sarkodie



REGGAE/DANCEHALL ACT OF THE YEAR



Stonebwoy



MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR



Overdose by Sarkodie feat. Jesse Jagz



VIRAL SONG OF THE YEAR



One Corner by Patapaa



ALBUM OF THE YEAR



Highest by Sarkodie



BREAKOUT ACT OF THE YEAR



Maccasio



GROUP OF THE YEAR



Galaxy



FEMALE ACT OF THE YEAR



Late Ebony Reigns



MALE ACT OF THE YEAR



Shatta Wale



SONG OF THE YEAR



Ayoo – Shatta Wale