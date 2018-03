news

Fresh off of the forthcoming "Happy Boy Tour Collection", GuiltyBeatz recruits Mr Eazi, Pappy Kojo and The ‘One Corner’ crooner Patapaa for this dance anthem "Akwaaba".

Akwaaba (the Ghanaian term for ‘welcome’) is the first single from the DJ/producer GuiltyBeatz who is signed to Meister Music.

You may be familiar with GuiltyBeatz from the smash Mr Eazi single “Sample You”.

"Akwaaba" sees the duo reconnect and call on Pappy and Patapaa to create another banger that is essential for DJ sets and playlists.

Enjoy the track below.