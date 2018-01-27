'I can destroy Ebony’s career' – Manager

news

Ricky Nana Agyemang, manager for Ebony, says he has the “button” to destroy the female musician's career.

Speaking to JOY NEWS, Bullet says it will be suicidal for the Ebony to leave his label because he “made her” and can crush her career if need be.

“Ebony can never be ungrateful because I made her. I have the button to press to go up or to come down. If she becomes ungrateful, it is her own matter.” boasted Bullet.

Ebony is usually critized for what many say is her lack of talent, and believe her showing skin on stage and in music videos is to push attention from her untalented self.

In July 2017, her dad was forced to defend her daughter in an interview with Graphic Showbiz.

“I am supportive of anything my daughter does and anything she wears. I am not ashamed as a father, the truth is that, I choose what she wears and I bless her before she goes out to perform. Some Ghanaians are hypocrites and I am sorry but I am not one of them,” explained Mr. Kwarteng.

“I am not bothered at all. The reason is simple, I know my daughter than anyone else. What people see out there is what we want them to see and that is because she is an artiste and needs a brand that will sell. For God’s sake, she is a Dancehall artiste and she wears what will make her feel confident when performing on stage. Something that will depict the genre of music and songs she churns outs.”