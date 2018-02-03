Home > Entertainment > Music >

I couldn’t attract boys because of my masculine body


Noella Wiyaala

  • Published:
Ghanaiaan Afro Pop singer, Noella Wiyaala, popularly known as Wiyaala, has recounted how she was severally discriminated because of her masculine body.

She said as a teenager growing up, she had challenges from both young and old who made fun of her because she looks masculine.

According to her, she almost heeded to societal pressure to bleach her skin but refused, knowing one day she will get a man who will love her for who she is.

“No boy wanted a woman with those features and they made fun of me each time I step out,” She told GHOne TV.

The 31 years old afropop singer also reminisced how she tried to please society by wearing skirt which didn’t work for her so had to always wear pair of jeans.

“I had a lot of challenges when I was teenager, It was very hard to resist and the boys don’t find you attractive because you look like a boy and intimidate some of them, the muscles are still there showing up. You wear a skirt and it isn’t working for you so I preferred my jeans.

“But you still find one or two guys who like the boyishness in you and they go like wow, sexy girl. So I’m like well what do I need a lot of guys for if I can only marry ONE at the end of the day so there is definitely one guy over there who will like me for who I am. So I’m going to be myself so everybody can go screw yourself,” She said GHOne TV.

