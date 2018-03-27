Home > Entertainment > Music >

"I know Shatta Wale but not his music" - Cassper Nyovest


One of South Africa's biggest Hip-hop artistes, Refiloe Maele Phoolo 'Cassper Nyovest' has desclosed that he knows Ghanaian Dancehall musician Shatta Wale but not his works.

He was talking about Stonebwoy's talent and his influence on the African music scene on Starr Drive Monday when he touched on Shatta Wale.

The "Doc Shebeleza" said Stonebwoy is an mazing talent and someone he enjoys listening to.

“He is an amazing talent,” he said adding that he is “my favourite and the best Dancehall artiste in Africa.”

play

He, however, described Stonebwoy’s Dancehall rival Shatta Wale as trouble adding that he is not aware of his music.

Asked whether he has heard of Shatta Wale, Nyovest answered “[he] is trouble,” adding “I have read a lot about him…but I don’t know his music yet but everybody says it is lit.”

Nyovest who famously filled the Orlando Stadium, a 40,000 capacity venue, also challenged Africans to show love to artistes from other African countries who perform in their countries.

“Show me love when I come to your country so I can show love when one of yours come to mine. That’s what we need in the industry and that’s how we can grow. We must welcome each other”

