Rapper Strongman couldn't have started the year better without a little 'salt in the soup'.

The SarkCess Music record label signee has caused a stir on social media and the Ghana rap game with his latest freestyle, titled "Charcoal".

The Hip-hop track, which was mixed and mastered by TubhaniMuzik, has already been decoded in less than 24 hours of release.

According to most of his followers and Hip-hop fans, the song was targeted at fellow rappers and most especially his 'The Next Big Thing In GH Hip Hop' contest rival, TeePhlow.

The original song is titled "A Tale of 2 Cities" performed by J Cole.

Stream the full freestyle below.