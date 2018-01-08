news

Rapper Maccasio has topped YouTube’s Trending vertical with his first single of 2018, titled “Dagomba Girl” featuring Mugeez of R2Bees fame.

The ZOLA Music record label signee achieved this feat in less than 24 hours of release.

The classic video directed by Salifu Abdul Hafiz of Digital Creative Media beat Fancy Gadam, who had dominated the chart for weeks with the video for his latest single “Customer” featuring Patoranking, to reach the top of the chart.

He also kicked out Kwesi Arthur, Sarkodie, Yvonne Nelson, Shatta Michy, MzVee, Bruno Mars, and other top artistes whose works are listed on the trending vertical.

“’Dagomba Girl’ compliments young ladies who aren’t charting the path of the so-called ‘slay queens’. The song praises any hardworking, respectful and decent girl,” Maccasio explained the concept.

“Dagomba Girl” is a slow-tempo jam which fits every occasion.

The song was produced by MOG with a magic touch from legendary Possi Gee.

Enjoy the full video below.