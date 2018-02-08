Medikal accused of being on drugs in new viral freestyle video

news

Ghanaian rapper, Medikal is under attack after a video of his new freestyle on live radio hit social media.

The AMG Business label signee was on Accra based Live FM for an interview when he was asked by the host to do a freestyle.

He then started freestyling his verse on Kwesi Arthur's breakthrough single titled "Grind" while sitting comfortable and in the middle of his it jumped from his chair and started yelling in the studio.

Immediately the video hit social media, fans blasted and accused him of being on drugs for displaying his aggressive nature while freestyling.

Watch the video below;

Here are people's comments on his freestyle.

Others defended his freestyle.