Rapper, Ayesem and his management team - Shock Entertainment after causing much anticipation among their fans have finally unleashed the long awaited song "Relationplane".

Produced by Shock Entertainment's in-house music producer, "Relationplane" features the award winning singer, Kurl Songx credited with the hit single 'Jennifer Lomotey' which featured Sarkodie.

Kurl is currently signed to renowned music producer, Kaywa's record label - Highly Spiritual Music.

"Relationplane" as an Afropop love song talks of a young man's admiration for the love of his life.

