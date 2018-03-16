Home > Entertainment > Music >

Music Video: DJ Mensah - Dance Floor feat. Bisa Kdei


Music Video: DJ Mensah - Dance Floor feat. Bisa Kdei

"Dance Floor" was shot and directed by Ghanaian videographer Yaw Skyface.

  • Published:
DJ Mensah is thrilled to announce the release of his latest music video "Dance Floor" from his "Time" album.

Upon release of his two records, "Say I Do" which featured Africa's most decorated Rapper Sarkodie and "Dance Floor" which featured Ghanaian Highlife sensation Bisa Kdei, DJ Mensah premiers the second video off the "Time" Album, following Bakaji.

The album, which was scheduled for release last year would be out later this year. Behind the scenes video of Dance Floor, released earlier this week has built enough anticipation for the official video release. "Dance Floor" was shot and directed by Ghanaian videographer Yaw Skyface.

DJ Mensah is a prominent and formidable Ghanaian DJ and musician. He won Best Ghana DJ at the 2017 edition of the Ghana Entertainment Awards USA and was nominated for the Best Artist DJ at the Global DJ Awards.  He is the official DJ for BET Awards winner Sarkodie.

"Well first [video] was scrapped and it was shot in Amsterdam. It didn’t come out as expected so we decided to shoot again in Ghana. Something to work for the African market. It came out great in the end. I did enjoy shooting it with all the lovely people who were part of creating it.​" - DJ Mensah

