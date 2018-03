24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

news

Ghanaian radio and club disc jockey, DJ Vyrusky has finally dropped the official music video to his first major single, titled "Adwenfi".

The Afrobeats track which feature Dancehall musician Shatta Wale and Lynx Entertainment label's Kuami Eugene dropped last year but now has a music video.

The mid-tempo jam comes with a classic music video directed by Rex.

Enjoy The full music video below and don't forget to share your views below.