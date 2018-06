24/7 Live - Subscribe to the Pulse Newsletter!

Lynx Entertainment record label musician Kuami Eugene is out with a new single, asking his followers to wish him well.

The track, titled "Wish Me Well", was co-produced by Kuami Eugene and Willisbeatz.

"Wish Me Well" is accompanied by a Rex-directed video which sheds light on all the criticisms he is facing in his career.

Watch the full music video below and don't forget to share your views below.