The ZOLA Music record label frontman has kicked started the year with a brand new Afrobeats record titled “Dagomba Girl” featuring Mugeez’s soul-soothing vocals.
“’Dagomba Girl’ compliments young ladies who aren’t charting the path of the so-called ‘slay queens’. The song praises any hardworking, respectful and decent girl,” Maccasio explained the concept.
The song was produced by MOG with a magic touch from legendary Possi Gee and the classic music video was directed by Salifu Abdul Hafiz of Digital Creative Media.
Enjoy the full video below.