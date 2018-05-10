Music Video: Quarme Zaggy - Totofiifii

Quarme Zaggy is finally out with the official music video for his latest single, titled “Totofiifii”.
The slow-tempo groovy Highlife masterpiece is accompanied by a simple but classy music video directed by King Culture.
In the 2:25 minutes video, the singer portrays himself as the King of Highlife music but denies in an interview with Pulse.com.gh, claiming it’s not a subliminal jab to fellow musicians.
It also throws more light on people who are forcing themselves to fit in a certain position they don’t fit.”
“The song isn’t a diss to anyone but it’s for only deep thinkers,” he concluded.
Enjoy the full video below and don’t forget to share your views.