Music Video: Quarme Zaggy - Totofiifii

One of Ghana’s prominent Highlife music performer, Quarme Zaggy is finally out with the official music video for his latest single, titled “Totofiifii”.

The slow-tempo groovy Highlife masterpiece is accompanied by a simple but classy music video directed by King Culture.

In the 2:25 minutes video, the singer portrays himself as the King of Highlife music but denies in an interview with Pulse.com.gh, claiming it’s not a subliminal jab to fellow musicians.

“Totofiifi is a general song that talks about life,” he said adding that “there are some verses that talk about how good things end up in the hands of undeserving people in our societies.

It also throws more light on people who are forcing themselves to fit in a certain position they don’t fit.”

“The song isn’t a diss to anyone but it’s for only deep thinkers,” he concluded.

Enjoy the full video below and don’t forget to share your views.