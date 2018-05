news

Madtime Entertainment frontman, Kwaw Kese is out with a new single, titled “Trap House”.

He hooked up with 2018 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards “Hip-hop song of the Year” winner, Kwesi Arthur for this new tune.

Produced by Skonti, the track talks about hanging out with your lover and enjoying the moment.

Enjoy the full track below and don’t forget to share your views with us.