news

Rapper Sarkodie has kick started the year 2018 with a Gospel track titled "End Time" featuring Kwabena Kwabena.

In the low-tempo Gospel inspired single produced by Killbeatz, the SarkCess Music imprint owner preaches about the end time (end of the world, according to Christian worshippers).

He touches on acts that will not lead Christian believers and non-believers to heaven.

Acts like abortion, fornication, adultery, covetousness, greed, praying for ones downfall, money rituals, among others were highlighted by the rapper and admonished fellow worshippers to desist from these acts.

Download and listen to the song below and don't forget to share your views with us.