Ova Wise releases "Me & You"


Ova Wise incorporates that swag into his first single, titled "Me & You".

  Published:
Ova Wise, a Ghanaian known for his lavish lifestyle especially on Instagram, has flipped a new chapter in his life, that sees him connecting with his age-old passion and love for music.

Popular for his taste for high fashion and the Gucci lifestyle, Ova Wise incorporates that swag into his first single, ‘Me & You’, which was released this week across the world on all streaming platforms such Spotify, iTunes, Deezer etc.

 ‘Me & You’, which is produced by KillBeatz is an infusion of rap and R&B, simply inspired by life. The single is being released under Ova Wise’s own record label, Get More Productions ltd.

Although this is his first single, Ova Wise is not new to music entirely. He has a love for music in general with keen interest in hip-hop, rap, R&B, reggae and hiplife. Artists such as Jay z, Nas, and Fabulous had great influence on him from a young age.

Ova Wise is known to enjoy the finer things in life but his life is not all about showing off wealth, he is an astute and successful businessman who lives by his ‘Over Wise mindset’.

According to Ova Wise, “’Me & You’ is my first single but certainly not the last. There will be many more great tunes to follow. Music inspired by life experiences”.

He also added that the public should expect a topnotch music video that fits his lifestyle out soon for ‘Me & You”.

